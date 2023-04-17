Adamawa Election: Ozekhome Reacts To Declaration Of Binani As Governor-elect

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mike Ozekhome, has reacted to the declaration of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Aisha Dahiru Binani, as the winner of the governorship election in Adamawa State.

Naija News reported that the state Resident Electoral Commission (REC), Hudu Yunusa-Ari, had on Sunday declared Binani as the winner of the governorship election.

Yunusa announced this while collation of the Saturday’s supplementary poll had not been concluded and usurping state returning officer, Professor Mohammed Mele.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), however, overruled Yunusa’s declaration and suspended the collation of results, and summoned the REC to Abuja.

In a chat with the Punch on Sunday, Ozekhome described the declaration of Senator Binani as an abomination that should not be allowed to stand.

The human rights activist said that according to the Electoral Act, it is only the INEC returning officer that has the power to declare a winner in an election.

Ozekhome said the errant REC may face 36 months imprisonment on conviction.

“It is even more absurd that the Adamawa State REC did not only usurp the powers of the Returning Officer but attempted to declare a winner without figures in reckless violation of the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), the Electoral Act, 2022, the Independent National Electoral Commission Guidelines as well as the sensibility of the people of Adamawa State, ” he said.