Wamakko Defeats Deputy Governor, Wins Sokoto North Senatorial District Election

Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has emerged winner of the Sokoto North Senatorial Seat supplementary election held on Saturday.

Naija News reports that Wamakko defeated his closest opponent, the state deputy governor, Manir Muhammad Dan’Iya, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with a margin of 23,023 votes.

With a total of 141,468 votes, the APC candidate defeated Dan’iya who scored 118,445 votes.

The results were announced on Sunday morning by the returning officer, Prof. Ibrahim Magawata, after the poll held in 185 polling units that were previously cancelled.

With his victory at the polls, Wamakko is returning to the red chamber for the third term, having first elected in 2015 after his his two-term tenure as the governor of Sokoto expired.

He was also the deputy governor to Attahiru Bafarawa for over 7 years between 1999 and 2006 before he resigned to contest for governor following political difference.