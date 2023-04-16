Connect with us

Politics

Supplementary Polls: Collation Commences For Kebbi Gov’ship Polls, See Results From Five LGAs

Published

5 hours ago

on

By

The collation of the governorship supplementary election in ebbi State has commenced.

This is as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has concluded the collation of results from five local governments of the state.

Naija News  gathered from Channels TV that while the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Nasiru Idris, has won in Birnin Kebbi, Aliero, Maiyama and Arewa, Maj-Gen. Aminu Bande (rtd.) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) emerged victorious in Bunza.

Collation of results from the remaining 15 local governments where elections were held have been adjourned to 11 am today.

Below is a breakdown of the results from the five LGAs:

Birnin Kebbi LGA
Registered voters: 5,241
Accredited voters: 2,489
APC- 1,413
PDP- 978

Valid votes: 2,413
Rejected votes: 73
Votes cast: 2,486

Bunza LGA
Registered voters: 3,801
Accredited voters: 1,464

APC-603
PDP-775
Valid votes: 1400
Rejected votes: 64
Votes cast: 1,464

Maiyama LGA
Registered voters: 7,671
Accredited voters: 3,276

APC- 1,787
PDP-1,458

Valid votes: 3,247
Rejected votes: 25
Votes cast: 3,272

Aliero LGA
Registered voters: 1,439
Accredited voters: 843

APC- 454
PDP- 370

Valid votes: 827
Rejected votes: 15
Votes cast: 842

AREWA LGA
Registered voters: 1,569
Accredited voters: 748

APC- 388
PDP-304

Valid votes: 712

Rejected votes: 35


Votes cast: 747

