Supplementary Election: APC Wins Kankia Constituency Of Katsina State

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Salisu Rimaye has been declared the winner of the supplementary election for the Kankia constituency of Katsina State.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) conducted an election in polling units in Galadima A, Galadima B, Tsa and Rimaye wards, each had one polling unit while the Tafashiya ward had two.

Naija News gathered the returning officer, Dr Kamaluddeen Kabo of the Federal University, Dutsinma declared the result in Kankia.

According to Kabo, Rimaye scored 18,157 votes to defeat the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Abdullahi Ibrahim who polled 16,763 votes.

He said the total number of registered voters was 78, 224, while 37, 030 were accredited and the total valid vote was 35, 037.

511 votes were rejected, while the total votes cast were 35, 548.

He said, “I Dr Kamaladdeen Kabo, the Returning officer for the Kankia, State Constituency election, held on April 15, 2023, hereby certify that Salisu Rimaye of APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby declared the winner and returned elected.”