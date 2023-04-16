Oyo State: Akande-Sadipe Reacts As She Wins Oluyole Federal Constituency

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Oluyole federal constituency, Tolulope Akande-Sadipe has expressed happiness following her declaration as the winner of the election.

Akande-Sadipe in a statement released through his media aide, Olamilekan Olusada dedicated her re-election to her late mother, Princess Bamidele Abiose Akande and the entire people of the constituency.

The lawmaker in her appreciation speech said, “Today I dedicate this victory to God Almighty, my late mother, my husband and my family who have sacrificed a lot to allow me to do this. I dedicate this to all leaders of APC, who have stood by me and all members of Oluyole Federal Constituency.”

Akande-Sadipe reaffirmed her commitment to deliver more dividends of democracy to her constituency.

While pledging to rededicate herself to the service of the people, Akande-Sadipe stated that she will ensure more gains of democracy are brought to Oluyole.

She expressed optimism that, serving as a House of Representatives member in the administration of President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu means good-tidings for her constituency.

Akande-Sadipe contested under the APC, and polled 14,891 votes to defeat her closest rival, Mogbonjubola Olawale Mojeed of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 13,073 votes.

She said, “My dear people of Oluyole federal constituency, permit me to thank God for this victory. I almost gave-up, and lost hope but you stood by me. I appreciate all members of Oluyole constituency for the show of solidarity and love as was seen and exhibited during the course of the February 25 election and this supplementary election.

“This victory looked like such an impossible task, especially after what happened during the first election, and then my mother died. I could not see my mother, because I was trying to protect my mandate.

“As I have been re-elected to serve you at Abuja, I will put in my very best to push our cause before the house to ensure that the dividends of democracy and opportunities available to my office reaches my constituency.”