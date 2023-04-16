Adamawa Polls: Fintiri Leads In Seven Out Of  Ten Declared LGAs

As collation continues, the Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri is leading in seven out of the ten local government areas that have been declared.

Naija News gathered that as of 1:19 am on Sunday, 10 out of the 20 local government areas in the supplementary polls have been declared and Fintiri is in an early lead.

As learnt from Channels TV, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the state Aishatu Binani who is the closest contender, was leading in the three remaining local government area.

It was learnt that results announced by the state collation officer of the Independent National Electoral Officer (INEC) reveals that Fintiri, who is contesting on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had 124 votes in Demsa LGA, while the APC got 43.

Results from Lamurde shows PDP was in the lead with 580 votes next to the APC’s 285, In Jada LGA, PDP had 271 votes while the APC scored 145, while PDP as well won in Ganye LGA, scoring 309 and the APC scoring 176.

In Shelleng LGA, the PDP won 299 votes and the APC got 223, also in Maiha, the PDP got 207 as against the APC’s 172, and in Hong LGA, the PDP scored 1,056 votes next to APC’s 361.

Meanwhile in Yola South LGA, the APC had 797 votes next to the PDP’s 678, while in Song LGA, the APC won 558 while the PDP scored 411 and in Yola North, the APC got 368 votes, whereas the PDP polled 357.

It was however learnt that collation of the remaining 10 LGAs have been shifted to 11 am on Sunday.