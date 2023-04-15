UEFA Names Terem Moffi’s Strike Against Basel Goal Of The Week

Nigerian fast-rising striker Terem Moffi’s goal against Basel in the UEFA Europa Conference League first-leg, quarter-final match on Thursday has been voted goal of the week.

During the Europa Conference League match, Terem Moffi scored two goals for OGC Nice one of which was an unbelievable overhead kick. The goal was so beautiful that UEFA had to award him for it.

While announcing the award via its verified Twitter page, UEFA described Terem Moffi’s goal which contributed to OGC Nice’s away draw on Thursday as an incredible finish.

“Terem Moffi’s incredible finish wins Goal of the Week!,” UEFA wrote.

Moffi is the third Nigerian to win the award this season after Pyunik’s Yusuf Otubanjo’s strike in their 2-0 win over Slovan Bratislava and Samuel Chukwueze’s volley against Lech Poznan in the competition’s group stage.

In his reaction to the award-winning goal, Moffi said he was inspired to try the overhead kick during the Europa Conference League after seeing Erling Haaland of Manchester City scoring a similar goal against Southampton last weekend.

The 23-year-old Nigeria international said, “It was a special goal, a special moment. I would never have imagined scoring such a goal. Honestly, I had no idea what I was doing. I saw the ball coming and I tried. The goal of the year? Maybe not. But maybe the goal of the competition.

“To be honest, it’s not something you can prepare for. I saw Haaland do it last weekend and I was like, ‘Why not?’”

Moffi who joined OGC Nice on loan from FC Lorient on January 31, 2023, has scored 7 goals and provided 2 assists in 11 games in all competitions. He is expected to remain at Nice permanently at the end of this season for a transfer fee worth £22.50 million.