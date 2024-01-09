Super Eagles Name Victor Boniface’s Replacement Ahead Of 2023 AFCON

The management of the Super Eagles of Nigeria has named a replacement for the injured Super Eagles forward, Victor Boniface.

Victor Boniface was expected to be the Super Eagles’ starman alongside Napoli striker Victor Osimhen but he was unexpectedly knocked out of the competition due to an injury.

Boniface himself confirmed on Monday, January 8 that he wouldn’t be participating in the competition days after training with the team in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

The 23-year-old Bayer Leverkusen hitman who is arguably the hottest Nigerian striker in Europe so far this season, missed the two warmup matches Super Eagles played in UAE due to the injury.

Victor Boniface has reportedly suffered a muscle-related injury that will keep him out of competitive football for weeks. He reportedly sustained the injury while training with the national team.

Earlier today, the Super Eagles’ official Instagram page confirmed that Victor Boniface will be replaced by Terem Moffi subject to an “approval of CAF and concurrence of his club”.

Terem Moffi joined OGC Nice from FC Lorient first on loan on January 31, 2023, and they made the deal permanent on July 1, 2023, after the French club paid €22.50 million.

Since the 24-year-old striker joined OGC Nice, he has scored 15 goals and recorded 5 assists in 37 games in all competitions. So far this season, he has scored 6 goals and provided two assists in 17 games in all competitions.