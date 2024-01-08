Victor Boniface Sends Heartbreaking Message To Super Eagles Ahead Of 2023 AFCON

The 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) is over for Victor Boniface even before it started as he sent a heartbreaking message to the Super Eagles squad.

Victor Boniface, who has been one of the hottest strikers in the world so far this season, was expected to lead the Super Eagles alongside Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen during the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast from January 14 against Equatorial Guinea to February 11 if Nigeria makes it to the final.

Unfortunately, that dream won’t happen for the 23-year-old Bayer Leverkusen striker as he took to his Instagram page earlier today, January 8, to confirm his exit from the Super Eagles 2023 AFCON squad.

He shared a picture wearing a Super Eagles shirt which he captioned: “Good luck guys….. Wish you guys all the best at afcon” with two love hearts and one broken heart emojis as he tagged Super Eagles official Instagram page.

Recall that when the Super Eagles played a friendly match against an Abu Dhabi club, Al Gharbia FC on Sunday, January 7, Boniface didn’t start the game and wasn’t on the bench.

His absence from the team wasn’t obvious since the Eagles played against a lowly-rated team and the Nigerian side won emphatically, 12-0.

When the starting lineup for the warmup game against Guinea was released earlier today, January 8, and Victor Boniface wasn’t in the lineup and not part of the substitutes, Nigerians began to wonder what had happened to the 23-year-old striker.

Naija News can confirm that Victor Boniface is currently injured but the nature of his injury has not been confirmed at the time of writing.