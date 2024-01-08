All Scorers In Super Eagles’ 12-0 Win Over Abu Dhabi Team As They Face Guinea Today

Five Nigerian players were on the scoresheet when the Super Eagles faced Abu Dhabi’s team Al Gharbia FC on Sunday.

The game is one of the warmup matches the Super Eagles have to take on in preparation for the forthcoming 2023 AFCON which will take place between January 13 and February 11.

In the friendly game against the Abu Dhabi team, coach Jose Peseiro used his first-choice goalkeeper Uzoho in goal, Zaidu, Aina, Awaziem, and Bassey in defense, Aribo, Onyeka, and Lookman in midfield while Musa, Umar, and Osimhen started in attack.

The warmup game ended 12-0 in favour of the Super Eagles which means that Uzoho who is seen as the major weakling of the team, kept a clean sheet for the first time after four competitive games.

During the game, Ademola Lookman scored four goals, Victor Osimhen scored two goals, Moses Simon scored two, Ahmed Musa scored one, and Umar Sadiq scored one.

The remaining two goals came via own goals as the Super Eagles set the right mood ahead of the 2023 AFCON.

Before they fly to Lagos on January 9, they will take on Guinea in another AFCON warmup match in Abu Dhabi at 1 p.m. later today, January 8.

Note that the Super Eagles will commence their AFCON campaign on January 14 against Equatorial Guinea and then take on the hosts, Ivory Coast on January 18. Their last game in Group A is against Guinea-Bissau.