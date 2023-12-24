Victor Boniface Gets Birthday Messages From Bayer Leverkusen, NFF

Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) took to social media to wish Nigerian striker, Victor Boniface a happy birthday.

On Saturday, December 23, Victor Boniface who has been phenomenal so far this season, turned 23-year-old.

To mark his new age, Boniface took to his X page to share a series of pictures which he captioned “Big 23″ with a birthday cake emoji.

2023 has been a very productive year for Victor Boniface. It was in this year he made the career-changing move from Belgian club, Union Saint Gilloise to German Bundesliga club, Bayer Leverkusen for a transfer fee worth €20 million.

Since then, he has been one of the most talked about strikers in the world as he has scored 10 goals and provided 7 assists in 16 Bundesliga games.

In the Europa League campaign, Boniface has scored four goals and provided one assist in five Europa League; while in two DFB-Pokal games, he has 2 goals and 1 assist.

Due to this prolific form, the Nigeria international has won five straight Bundesliga Rookie of the Month and one Bundesliga Player of the Month.

When he turned 23-year-old on Saturday, his German Bundesliga club, took to their X page to share a picture of Boniface which they captioned: “Happy Birthday Victor Boniface!”

Also, the handlers of the NFF official X page took to the platform to share a picture of Boniface with the caption: “Happy birthday to @NGSuperEagles forward, Victor Boniface.”

While he enjoys his Christmas and New Year holidays, Victor Boniface will be bracing up for the 2023 AFCON which will take place in Ivory Coast on January 13, 2024. He has made the team’s provisional squad and he is expected to make the Eagles’ final cut for the tournament.