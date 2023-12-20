AFCON: CAF Confirms Super Eagles Provisional List (Full List)

The provisional squad list submitted by the Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro, for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations has been released by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

CAF confirmed the list as disclosed on its website on Wednesday.

Peseiro is expected to submit his final squad to the CAF before the January 3 deadline expires.

Included on the list are three home-based players – Ojo Oluwasegun (Enyimba FC), Christian Nwoke (Sporting Lagos FC) and Obasogie Amas (Bendel Insurance).

Following a decision by the CAF Organising Committee of the AFCON, all 24 teams will be permitted a final squad of 27 players, four more than the initial 23 from previous tournaments.

The registration of the four additional players on the final list is only an option.

The statement on the CAF website read, “In case a team submits a final squad of between 24 and 27 players, only 23 of them will be available for selection for each match during the tournament.

“Meanwhile, a player in the final squad can only be replaced after a serious injury no less than 24 hours before the team’s first match following the approval of the medical certificate by the CAF Medical Committee.”

The final tournament will take place from January 13 to February 11, 2024, in the Ivorian cities of Abidjan, Bouake, Korhogo, San Pedro and Yamoussoukro.

See the full list of Nigeria’s provisional squad:

Francis Uzoho

Temitayo Aina

Jamilu Collins

Ndidi Wilfred

William Ekong

Ajayi Adesewo

Ahmed Musa

Ogochukwu Onyeka

Victor Osimhen

Ayodele-aribo Oluwaseyi

Samuel Chukwueze

Ademola Lookman

Zaidu Sanusi

Kelechi Iheanacho

Moses Simon

Adebayo Adeleye

Calvin Ughelumba

Alexander Iwobi

Sadiq Umar

Awaziem Collins

Tyronne Ebuehi

Kenneth Omeruo

Ojo Oluwasegun

Akpoguma Ufuoma

Victor Boniface

Onyemaechi Bruno

Samuel Bright

Bonaventure Dennis

Ebere Onuachu

Terem Moffi

Dessers Cyriel

Tella Temitayo

Nwadike Onyedika

Oluwafisayo Dele-Bashiru

Torunarigha Jordan

Alhassan Abdullahi

Kelechi Nwakali’

Christain Nwoke

Stanley Nwabali

Obasogie Amas