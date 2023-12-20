Sports
AFCON: CAF Confirms Super Eagles Provisional List (Full List)
The provisional squad list submitted by the Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro, for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations has been released by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).
CAF confirmed the list as disclosed on its website on Wednesday.
Peseiro is expected to submit his final squad to the CAF before the January 3 deadline expires.
Included on the list are three home-based players – Ojo Oluwasegun (Enyimba FC), Christian Nwoke (Sporting Lagos FC) and Obasogie Amas (Bendel Insurance).
Following a decision by the CAF Organising Committee of the AFCON, all 24 teams will be permitted a final squad of 27 players, four more than the initial 23 from previous tournaments.
The registration of the four additional players on the final list is only an option.
The statement on the CAF website read, “In case a team submits a final squad of between 24 and 27 players, only 23 of them will be available for selection for each match during the tournament.
“Meanwhile, a player in the final squad can only be replaced after a serious injury no less than 24 hours before the team’s first match following the approval of the medical certificate by the CAF Medical Committee.”
The final tournament will take place from January 13 to February 11, 2024, in the Ivorian cities of Abidjan, Bouake, Korhogo, San Pedro and Yamoussoukro.
See the full list of Nigeria’s provisional squad:
Francis Uzoho
Temitayo Aina
Jamilu Collins
Ndidi Wilfred
William Ekong
Ajayi Adesewo
Ahmed Musa
Ogochukwu Onyeka
Victor Osimhen
Ayodele-aribo Oluwaseyi
Samuel Chukwueze
Ademola Lookman
Zaidu Sanusi
Kelechi Iheanacho
Moses Simon
Adebayo Adeleye
Calvin Ughelumba
Alexander Iwobi
Sadiq Umar
Awaziem Collins
Tyronne Ebuehi
Kenneth Omeruo
Ojo Oluwasegun
Akpoguma Ufuoma
Victor Boniface
Onyemaechi Bruno
Samuel Bright
Bonaventure Dennis
Ebere Onuachu
Terem Moffi
Dessers Cyriel
Tella Temitayo
Nwadike Onyedika
Oluwafisayo Dele-Bashiru
Torunarigha Jordan
Alhassan Abdullahi
Kelechi Nwakali’
Christain Nwoke
Stanley Nwabali
Obasogie Amas