Victor Osimhen Aims To Use 2023 AFCON To Please Super Eagles Fans

Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, has said his aim with the Super Eagles of Nigeria is to win his first Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast to compensate for missing out on the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Victor Osimhen, who is the reigning African Player of the Year, believes that winning the 2023 AFCON will be a good way to compensate Super Eagles’ fans for all the disappointment the team has subjected them to over the years.

The 25-year-old Osimhen noted that Nigerians have been disappointed in the team more than ever since the Super Eagles failed to beat Ghana in the last leg of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

“They roared us on from the first whistle to the last. The noise they created was deafening. but we let them down and that hurt. Nigerians deserved better”, he said according to AFP.

Ahead of the 2023 AFCON which will commence on January 13, Osimhen stressed that Nigeria must win the biennial Cup of Nations for the fourth time in the history of the country.

“We are capable of winning this tournament because the squad is packed with players who are performing exceptionally well for their European clubs,” Osimhen said.

“All of us are desperate to make up for failing to reach the 2022 World Cup. The only way we can achieve that goal is by winning the Cup of Nations.”

The Super Eagles will commence their 2023 AFCON campaign against Equatorial Guinea on January 14 and play against the hosts, Ivory Coast on January 18. Their last game in Group A is against Guinea-Bissau on January 22.