“I’m Happy To Be Back”, Terem Moffi Says as He Sets To Join Super Eagles In Ivory Coast

OGC Nice striker, Terem Moffi is excited about his return to the Super Eagles of Nigeria 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) squad.

Terem Moffi did not make Jose Peseiro’s final 25-man squad for the tournament after making the provisional squad list. The Portuguese tactician went for Victor Osimhen, Sadiq Umar, Kelechi Iheanacho, and Victor Boniface ahead of the 24-year-old OGC Nice forward.

But the table turned in his favour when Bayer Leverkusen striker, Victor Boniface sustained an injury that ruled him out of the squad.

His injury coincided with the news that midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, who sustained an injury on December 29 during Leicester City’s 2-0 victory over Cardiff City, has withdrawn from the tournament.

While Alhassan Yusuf was brought in to replace Ndidi, coach Jose Peseiro brought in Terem Moffi to replace Boniface.

“I’m happy to be back in the team, naturally it was not easy for me to be left out of the team for the tournament initially,” Moffi said.

“But I’m going to give my best to the team.”

Naija News gathered that Terem Moffi will miss the Super Eagles’ first game at the tournament against Equatorial Guinea on January 14. He is expected to join the team on Sunday after featuring in OGC Nice’s league game against Rennes at 9 p.m. on Saturday, January 13.

This is in line with the agreement the French Ligue 1 club entered with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), according to reports.