Aston Villa Humble Newcastle United At Villa Park

Aston Villa are now having a bigger chance of qualifying for a European club competition next season after a stunning 3-0 victory over third-placed Newcastle United on Saturday.

During the game, Aston Villa dominated from start to finish and got their first goal of the match in the 11th minute when Jacob Ramsey floated Ollie Watkins’ header low into the goal.

Within 30 seconds, Watkins came close to scoring when he struck the foot of the post after dodging Sven Botman’s challenge.

As Newcastle improved after the break, Emiliano Martinez of Villa parried an effort from Alexander Isak over the bar, but Watkins gave the home team breathing space with a close-range finish before adding the last goal of the match in the 83rd minute.

After 31 Premier League games, Villa, who have won five straight league games for the first time since 1998, are now only six points behind third-place Newcastle. Coach Unai Emery and his boys are sitting in the 6th spot with 50 points.

On the other hand, the defeat left Newcastle United in the 3rd spot with 56 points in 30 games, equal points with 4th placed Manchester United. Hence, if Manchester United win at Nottingham Forest on Sunday, they will overtake Newcastle to move into third place.