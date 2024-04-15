I Didn’t Expect Arsenal’s 0-2 Defeat To Aston Villa – Atiku

Advertisement

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general elections, Atiku Abubakar, has expressed dissappointment over Arsenal’s 0-2 defeat to Aston Villa at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

The former Vice President stated that the defeat was not the result he and other Arsenal fans expected from the team fighting to win the Premier League.

Atiku, a die-hard Arsenal fan, took to his official X handle on Sunday to share his thoughts on the match, stating that it was a frustrating result for the team.

Despite the loss, Atiku remains a loyal supporter of the club and is confident in their ability to turn things around.

The former vice president also asked his son, Mustapaha Abubakar, not to celebrate yet, saying that the league title is not over yet.

Atiku wrote, “Not the result we expected from Arsenal. But we move; it’s not over until it is over.”

Aston Villa struck twice in the closing stages to boost their top-four bid with a dramatic 2-0 win at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Leon Bailey and Ollie Watkins struck late at the Emirates to seriously dent Arsenal’s Premier League title ambition.