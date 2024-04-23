Why Aston Villa Extended Unai Emery’s Contract Until 2027

Unai Emery has been given more time to continue building his legacy at Aston Villa, extending his contract until 2027.

Unai Emery became the manager of Aston Villa in November 2022, when the club was ranked 16th in the league table and battling relegation.

Since he replaced coach Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa, the Premier League side has been unstoppable.

In his debut season at the club, Emery took Villa from the 16th spot to the 7th spot, qualifying the side for the Europa Conference League, their first European qualification since the 2010-2011 season.

So far this season, the 52-year-old Spanish tactician has pushed Aston Villa to the fourth spot on the league table with 66 points in 34 games, 6 points above 5th-placed Tottenham Hotspur, which means they are on the verge of qualifying for the Champions League for the first time since 1982-1983 season.

Aside from their unprecedented run in the Premier League, Aston Villa have been doing great in the Europa Conference League. They are currently in the semi-final stage of the tournament, where they will face Olympiacos on May 2.

Due to the aforementioned successes, Aston Villa have decided to keep Unai Emery at the club until 2027.

After extending his contract with the Premier League side, Emery said: “We must maintain the hard-working spirit, clever decisions and co-ordination with the ownership that we have found during this time.

“We will work to get better and better. And we will demand from each other. Ambition already is, and must always be, the motto of this project.”