Reno Omokri List Lessons Men Should Learn From Footballer Achraf Hakimi

Former Presidential aide, Reno Omokri has taken to Instagram to advise men to emulate Moroccan footballer, Achraf Hakimi.

This comes after reports alleging that the wife of Hakimi filed for divorce and demanded half of his property.

But according to New247, Hakimi’s wife was told by the court that her “Millionaire’ husband who receives €1 Million from PSG monthly owns nothing, saying all the footballer’s property is registered under his mother’s names.

The story has since become a growing sensation, sparking conversations about conventional marriages.

Omokri in reaction said via his Instagram that there are things young men could learn from the footballer’s decision to save his money with his mother.

He said, after God, nobody loves like mothers, not even wives.

He also stressed that wives who may not be ready to die for their husbands would do the same for their children, asking young men to take their mothers first.

In an Instagram post, Reno said, “Have a mother like Hakimi’s mother and you will never have a bother. Hopefully, young men who disrespect their mothers because of their wives can learn a thing or two from Hakimi.

“Nobody can love you like God. But after God, nobody can love you like your mother, with the possible, but not certain, exception of your father! Hakimi makes us appreciate the lyrics of Prince Nico Mbarga’s Sweet Mother.

“You begin to understand why there are motherless babies’ homes, but no fatherless babies’ homes. Your wife may not take a bullet for you. But she will most likely take it for her child with you”.