Osinbajo, Abiodun, Daniel Meet In Sagamu (Photos)

The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun and former governor of the state, Gbenga Daniels on Friday met in Sagamu.

Naija News gathered that they met at the funeral service of Nigeria’s first Professor of Medicine, Emeritus Professor Theophilus Ogunlesi.

The funeral service was held at the Cathedral Church of St. Paul, Sagamu, Ogun State.

Osinbajo and Abiodun also seized the opportunity to pay homage to the Akarigbo of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi.

The Vice President who confirmed the event in a post on his Facebook account wrote, “Emeritus Professor Theophilus Oladipo Ogunlesi lived a life that is worthy of emulation in every sense of the word.

“He was the first professor of medicine in Nigeria, the first head of UCH, Ibadan, the first President of the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria, and the founding director of the Ibarapa Community Health programme, which later became the model for primary health care interventions in many parts of Africa.

“At the funeral service, before he was laid to rest earlier today, I reminded the congregation of his work ethic, selfless service, transparency, unwavering loyalty to Nigeria, and dedication to her public service.

“His life stands as a challenge for us to live up to the high values necessary to build people, institutions, and our society in general. May his legacy live forever”

See the pictures below: