If Manchester City Lose To Leicester City, PL Title Race Is Over – Guardiola

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has argued that if his team loses to struggling Leicester City, the Premier League title race is over for his team this season.

Pep Guardiola and his boys will host Leicester City on Saturday at 17:30 (5:30pm WAT) with the aim of beating the struggling team to close the gap between them and first-placed Arsenal.

Currently, Manchester City are placed second with 67 points in 29 games after recording 21 wins, 4 draws, and 4 defeats. They are 6 points below Arsenal with a game in hand.

Most pundits believe that Pep Guardiola and his boys are more in control of the title race than the table toppers due to their game in hand, the fact that they still have a game against Arsenal, and their star-studded squad.

Hence, the easiest route for Manchester City to win the Premier League this season is to win all their remaining 9 games including beating Arsenal.

Ahead of Manchester City Vs 19th-placed Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, Pep Guardiola admitted that every game is a must-win for his team.

He said, “Earlier in the season our good games were really, really good but we were not consistent.

“Everyone knows if we’d lost those games we would not win the title. It’s the same tomorrow [Saturday]. If we lose the game we will not be champions.

“If we win we would still be there but we cannot forget we are six points behind Arsenal, a team that have dropped few points throughout the season and play one game a week.”