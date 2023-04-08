Guardiola Confirms Haaland’s Readiness For Man City Vs Southampton Clash

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has confirmed that his charismatic striker Erling Haaland will be ready for the Premier League game against Southampton on Saturday.

Due to a groin injury, Haaland was unable to participate in last Saturday’s 4-1 win over Liverpool at home. As the player returned to training earlier this week, Guardiola has now stated that the 22-year-old will be qualified for the trip to St Mary’s Stadium on Saturday.

“Erling trained the last two days, really well. He will be ready”, Pep Guardiola said.

Haaland has scored 42 goals in 37 games in all competitions for City this season, including six hat-tricks. The Norwegian striker is also leading the Premier League Golden Boot race with 28 goals, six ahead of Tottenham’s Harry Kane.

After this weekend’s Premier League game against struggling Southampton, Manchester City would return to Europe to take on Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals round of the UEFA Champions League.

The first leg of the encounter will take place at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday, April 11. The game will kick off at 20:00. While the second leg will take place at the Allianz Arena on April 19.

When Guardiola was asked about the game on Friday, he said, “Bayern Munich is the last thought. “It’s Southampton. The Premier League is every day, every week.”