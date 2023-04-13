What Will Determine If Nigerians Made Right Or Wrong Choice Electing Tinubu – Nigerian Singer

Nigerian singer cum music producer, Phillip Kayode Moses, popularly known as Pheelz, has said the performance of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, would show whether Nigerians made the right or wrong choice at the just concluded presidential election.

Naija News reports that Pheelz made the assertion while featuring on the F&S Uncensored audiovisual podcast hosted by Feyikemi Akin-Bankole and Simi Badiru.

Pheelz expressed mixed feelings about the outcome of the 2023 presidential election, stressing the most important thing is to see the incoming government perform its obligation.

He said, “It’s mixed feelings because at the end of the day, we just have to see the workings [of the incoming government]. That’s when we will really know if the choice was right or not. We just have to see it. Time is the only thing that can tell.”

The singer also condemned the widespread tribalism and violence that happened during the election stating Nigerians must be careful about it.

He added that tribalism is a seed that can grow into something catastrophic in the future.

I Believe In Miracles Because Of Rema – Davido

In other news, famous Nigerian singer, Davido has expressed joy over the growth in the music career of his junior colleague, Rema.

According to him, Rema’s musical career has made him believe in miracles.

The singer said this during a recent interview with Kiss FM, London, United Kingdom.

Davido recounted how Rema would visit him in his mansion with his record label boss, D’Prince as a young and shy boy adding that he was impressed at his growth.