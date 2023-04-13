I Believe In Miracles Because Of Rema – Davido

Famous Nigerian singer, Davido has expressed joy over the growth in the music career of his junior colleague, Rema.

According to him, Rema’s musical career has made him believe in miracles.

The singer said this during a recent interview with Kiss FM, London, United Kingdom.

Davido recounted how Rema would visit him in his mansion with his record label boss, D’Prince as a young and shy boy adding that he was impressed at his growth.

He said, “I saw Rema in New York two days ago. And I hugged him and I was like ‘I’m so proud of you’. Because I remember like him coming to my house with D’Prince back then. And chilling quiet in my living room. He didn’t say a word, not knowing that he is going to have the highest charting Afrobeats song ever [on Billboard Hot 100] with ‘Calm Down’ with Selena Gomez. That is crazy!”

“You know, he’s just a kid from Benin and then you see that happen, it makes you like believe in miracles.”

The singer explained that Afrobeats is an avenue for Nigerians to escape poverty.

He slammed the government for not doing enough to tackle poverty.

He, however, expressed joy that Nigeria and the African continent are blessed with entertainment that can be used to alleviate poverty.