Ebonyi NNPP Guber Candidate Denies Suspension From Party

Candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) for the governorship election in Ebonyi State, Prophet Chris Adol-awam, has denied reports making the rounds that he was suspended from the party.

The governorship hopeful said the alleged suspension was padded by some impersonators within the NNPP.

Naija News recalls that the leadership of NNPP in Echiaba ward, led by the Secretary of the ward, Anni Okochukwu, earlier announced the suspension of the governorship candidate on the ground of involving in anti-party activities.

It was alleged in a statement released on Tuesday, April 11 that Adol-Awam carried out an open campaign against NNPP presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, in favour of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in the just concluded polls.

In a swift reaction, however, Adol-awam, who spoke through the director of media and publicity for the NNPP campaign organization, Victor Uraku, blamed the former chairman of the Party, Solomon Chukwu, for the said suspension.

He said: “The former NNPP State Chairman, Solomon Chukwu and his cohort are impersonators who falsely claimed to have suspended the gubernatorial candidate from the Party.

“This mischievous and malicious act would have been ignored, but we owe the people of Ebonyi State and our teeming supporters the truth behind this lamely woven falsehood.

“The governorship candidate, Prophet Chris Adol-awam was never suspended as claimed by the ‘self-acclaimed’ chairman of Echiaba Ward (Chinedu Ofoke), who is not a member of the NNPP let alone an executive member of the Party.

“For the purpose of clarity, the substantive Chairman of Echiaba Ward as recognized by the National leadership of the NNPP and INEC is Ndubuisi Nweke and Alex Ominyi is Secretary.”

He claimed that the bone of contention began when he (Adol-awam) asked him (Solomon Chukwu) to give a proper account.