Ebonyi NNPP Governorship Candidate Suspended

The governorship candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Ebonyi State, Adolawam Chris, has been suspended from the party.

Chris was suspended by the Echiaba Ward in Ebonyi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State on Tuesday over anti-party activities.

The Secretary of Echiaba Ward of the NNPP, Ani Okechukwu, while addressing newsmen in Abakaliki, alleged that Chris “carried out an open campaign against our presidential candidate, Senator Dr Rabiu Kwankwaso in favour of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, even on the presidential election day.”

Other signatories of the suspension letter, which was addressed to the National Chairman of the NNPP through its zonal Chairman, South-East, included: Chinedu Ofoke, Chairman; Eluu Okechukwu, Vice Chairman; Achu Okechukwu, Treasurer; Ndubuisi Stanley, Organising Secretary; Hon. Uche Nnajiofor, Women Leader; Chijioke Okechukwu, Publicity Secretary; Richard Chidiebere, Youth Leader; Akpa Chigozie, Welfare Secretary; Ota Chibueze, Legal Adviser; Francis Nwambeke Auditor; and Juana Nwogha.

The suspension letter read in part, “As this is not enough, Prophet Dr Adolawam Chris met secretly with the stakeholders of the ruling All Progressives Congress and later accepted collapsing his structure as the Ebonyi gubernatorial candidate of the NNPP to the ruling party, leaving the NNPP faithful hopeless and frustrated in the State.

“Upon his anti-party and insubordination activities, we regret to hear that the so-called Prophet Dr Adolawam Chris beat the Ebonyi State chairman of the NNPP, Hon. Chukwu Solomon, black and blue and the Ebonyi State coordinator of the Kwankwaso Presidential Campaign Council, James Nwite, among other stakeholders of our party who received his different attacks just because we gave him the mandate to be our gubernatorial candidate.

“We, therefore, suspend Prophet Dr Adolawam Chris indefinitely as a member of NNPP and we urge the general public to take note of this information, as our party officials at the state and national levels have communicated appropriately, before this resolution.”