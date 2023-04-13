Bandits Kill Nine In Fresh Attack In Kaduna Community

At least nine persons were reportedly killed when armed bandits attacked Sabon Layi village near Kakangi town in Birnin Gwari Area of Kaduna State on Wednesday, April 13.

It was gathered that the assailants stormed the community around 8 am on Wednesday, shooting sporadically.

A resident who simply identified himself as Ahmed told Daily Trust that the bandits, having scared away residents with gunshots, looted their shops and rustled cattle during the attack.

“Five bodies were recovered from the village, and four other bodies were found in the nearby bush. The bandits also carted away foodstuffs and animals from the village,” he told the news platform.

Another resident who spoke on the incident, Muhammadu Birnin Gwari, claimed that his biological brother escaped by the whiskers from the village.

Confirming the attack, the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, told reporters that the air strikes from the air component of Operation Whirl Punch killed several bandits after a distress call was received at around 9:44 am.

“It was confirmed that the bandits were shooting, rustling cattle, looting property and committing other heinous crimes, a situation which had residents scampering for safety,“ he said.

Meanwhile, at least twelve people reportedly died in a ghastly motor accident in Ebonyi State last Tuesday.

It was gathered that the tragic incident happened at Ezillo in Ishielu Local Government Area of the state, along the even busy Enugu-Abakaliki Highway.

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) Sector Commander, Uche Chukwurah, reportedly confirmed to journalists in Abakiliki that the road crash happened at about 10 am on Tuesday, saying the accident involved an unmarked truck and a white shuttle bus with registration number EBJ 350 XA.

Daily Trust quoted the FRSC boss saying ten females and two males on board were among the deceased.

Chukwurah said two injured passengers were receiving treatment at Alex-Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakiliki.