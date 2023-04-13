Armed Robbery Gang Storm Popular Phone Market In Ogun, Open Fire On Traders

The Ogun State Police has on Wednesday repelled the attack of an armed robbery gang that stormed a popular phone market in the Okelewo area of Abeokuta.

The assailants who were about eight in number invaded the marker popularly known as “TARMARC” at about 5:30 p.m, started shooting and carrying away phones.

The Police at Ibara divisional headquarters subsequently received a distress call and the DPO Ibara division, CSP Abayomi Adeniji, quickly mobilized his anti-robbery and surveillance teams in collaboration with men of Amotekun corps and moved to the scene.

On getting to the scene, the robbers and the security personnel engaged in a gun battle.

The armed robbers later took to their heels after they were overpowered by the policemen due to their superior firearms.

The policemen chased after them and successfully apprehended one of the robbers who was later identified as Adeniji Sakiru.

One of the traders who was injured during the attack died while undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Items recovered from the arrested robber include one double barrel locally made gun and assorted Criminal charms.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the state police command, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the outgoing Commissioner of Police now AIG, Frank Mba, has directed that the suspect be transferred to State Criminal Investigation Departments for discreet investigation.

‘”He equally ordered a massive manhunt for the remaining members of the gang with the view to bring them to justice. He therefore appealed to members of the public, especially hospitals, to inform the police if anybody with gunshot injury is seen in their area,’’ Oyeyemi said.