Anyanwu To Emerge PDP Consensus Candidate For Imo Gubernatorial Polls

Barring any last minute drama, the National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Samuel Anyanwu, is set to emerge as the party’s consensus candidate for the November 11 Imo State governorship election.

Naija News reports that the PDP gubernatorial primary election is set to take place today.

The state Publicity Secretary of PDP, Collins Opurozor, said that the election will take place at the party’s secretariat along Okigwe Road, by 9am today.

Anyanwu emerged as the sole candidate of the PDP following the surprise withdrawal of another aspirant and the state’s former governor, Emeka Ihedioha, from the race.

Ihedioha, in his letter of withdrawal dated March 28 had said, “Having been a member since formation in 1998, I align myself with the request made by our state chapter to the National Working Committee (NWC) for a consensus choice of candidate regarding the 2023 governorship primary in the interest of harmony and unity of the party.”

‘Forget His Claims’ – Wike Reveals Why Ihedioha Pulled Out From Imo Guber Race

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has disclosed the reason why the former Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha, backed out of the state governorship race.

Speaking during a media chat in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, Wike dismissed the former governor’s excuse, saying he was dependent on the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar to win the election.

According to him, Ihedioha is aware that he stood no chance of defeating the incumbent Governor, Hope Uzodimma.

He added that the Ihedioha withdrew from the race because Atiku who would have given him leverage to fight Uzodinma lost in the February 25 election.