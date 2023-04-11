Manchester City Vs Bayern Munich: Tuchel Says He Couldn’t Sleep

Bayern Munich manager, Thomas Tuchel has confessed that he could not sleep over the UEFA Champions League clash with Manchester City later tonight.

Thomas Tuchel is back in England to take on reigning Premier League champions Manchester City at the Etihad for the first time since Chelsea sacked him last summer.

Recall that Bayern Munich appointed Tuchel in March after sacking Julian Nagelsmann who led the German club to defeat Paris Saint Germain home and away in the Champions League round of 16.

Since Tuchel took charge of the German Bundesliga side, he has recorded two wins and a defeat at the hands of a lowly-rated Freiburg.

His biggest task is to defeat star-studded Manchester City and progress to the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League where Bayern could face either Real Madrid or Chelsea, his former club.

Ahead of the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals round which will kick-off at 20:00 (8 PM WAT) today, April 11, Thomas Tuchel admitted that thoughts of the game didn’t permit him to sleep.

He said, “The best preparation is sleep but sometimes it is hard to get that sleep when you’re thinking about things.

“This morning I woke up early and I just decided to go to the training ground because I couldn’t get back to sleep”.

Recall that Thomas Tuchel led Chelsea to beat Manchester City in the 2020-2021 UEFA Champions League final and also defeated Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in a couple of Premier League games. But the German tactician said his previous victorious over Guardiola might not influence tonight’s game.

“It’s unique what Pep does”, he said. “We’ll try to find solutions but we’ll need a complete performance to create problems for City.”