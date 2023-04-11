JUST IN: Gunmen Kill APC Chieftain In Delta

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been reportedly killed in Delta State.

Naija News learnt that gunmen suspected of being hired assassins invaded Sylvester Efeurhobo’s residence in Agbarho, Ughelli North Local Government Area of the State and shot him dead earlier today.

It was gathered that the deceased was a chairman of an APC support group in the locality known as the Achievers Group in Agbarho.

Residents who spoke with The PUNCH described Efeurhobo as “a dedicated party faithful, a brother and father, generous to the bone”.

The development has reportedly caused tension in the Delta community as party faithful called on security agencies, particularly the police, to “fish out the hooligans and ensure that justice takes its due course in the matter”.

“The perpetrators should be brought to book, as we do mourn the deceased.”

The Police Public Relations Officer for Delta State Command, DSP Bright Edafe, has since confirmed the sad development to journalists noting that three suspects have been apprehended in connection with the gruesome murder just as an investigation is ongoing.

“Confirmed, we are still investigating. So far, three suspects have been arrested,” the police mouthpiece told reporters.

Meanwhile, armed hoodlums have clashed in the Magodo Isheri area of Lagos State over the reported enforcement of a court judgment.

Naija News learned that during the clash which happened on Tuesday, the hoodlums engaged themselves in a free for all, creating tension and fear among residents of the community.

A resident, who craved anonymity, told The Punch that residents of the community had been trapped in their houses due to the breakdown of law and order.

He stated that a faction of the hoodlums claimed that they possessed a court judgment that granted them ownership of land in the community.

He said: “As I speak with you, a lot of people are trapped in their houses; they cannot go out because the estate gate is locked. The people claiming that they have a court judgment are fighting. It is a serious clash and the police and men of the Rapid Response Squad have been mobilised to control the situation.

“I can’t leave the estate because the security guards have locked the gate. The clash is still ongoing as I speak with you. I will only go out when normalcy has been restored.”

According to an eyewitness, “There’s something happening at Isheri. There are cultists with cutlasses. They blocked the path from the other gate. They’re saying something about claiming their Magodo land back or something.”