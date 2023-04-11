Land Dispute: Tension As Hoodlums Clash Over Court Judgement In Lagos

Armed hoodlums have clashed with each other in the Magodo Isheri area of Lagos State over the reported enforcement of a court judgment.

Naija News learned that during the clash which happened on Tuesday, the hoodlums engaged themselves in a free for all, creating tension and fear among residents of the community.

A resident, who craved anonymity, told The Punch that residents of the community had been trapped in their houses due to the breakdown of law and order.

He stated that a faction of the hoodlums claimed that they possessed a court judgment that granted them ownership of land in the community.

He said: “As I speak with you, a lot of people are trapped in their houses; they cannot go out because the estate gate is locked. The people claiming that they have a court judgment are fighting. It is a serious clash and the police and men of the Rapid Response Squad have been mobilised to control the situation.

“I can’t leave the estate because the security guards have locked the gate. The clash is still ongoing as I speak with you. I will only go out when normalcy has been restored.”

According to an eyewitness, “There’s something happening at Isheri. There are cultists with cutlasses. They blocked the path from the other gate. They’re saying something about claiming their Magodo land back or something.”

More to come…