Yemi Solade’s Revelation: Nigerian Pastor Reveals How Bishop Almost Initiated Him Into Cult Group

A Calabar-based pastor, Amos Obeten, has revealed how a bishop almost initiated him into a cult group 23 years ago.

Naija News reports that the clergyman made the disclosure while reacting to a recent post of veteran Nollywood actor, Yemi Solade.

The actor who opened up on battling depression a few days ago asserted that one must belong to a cult in order to survive in Nigeria.

He wrote: “Nigeria, to live and survive in it, one must belong to a cult. it is real”

Reacting to the post, Amos Obeten, confirmed it is a bitter truth as he shares his personal experience after travelling with a bishop outside Nigeria.

He wrote: “My brother is a very bitter truth, do u know that as a very young preacher 23 years ago, a Bishop almost initiated me into a cult outside the country when we travelled together for a ministration, what saved me was my commitment to the Holy Ghost!”

9ice Discloses How He Was Able To Make Money From Music

In other news, popular Nigerian singer, Alexander Adegbola Akande with the stage name 9ice has opened up on some of the challenges he faced when he began his music career.

According to the singer he was famous, but broke when he started his career.

The veteran stated this in the latest episode of the Chart with Sims podcast.

He advised others to make money instead of becoming popular.

9ice disclosed that things were pretty difficult because social media was not available to promote songs and they had to depend on Alaba International Market.