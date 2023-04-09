We Used To Depend On Alaba International Market – 9ice Discloses How He Was Able To Make Money From Music

Popular Nigerian singer, Alexander Adegbola Akande with the stage name 9ice has opened up on some of the challenges he faced when he began his music career.

According to the singer he was famous, but broke when he started his career

The veteran stated this in the latest episode of the Chart with Sims podcast,

He advised others to make money instead of becoming popular.

9ice disclosed that things were pretty difficult because social media was not available to promote songs and they had to depend on Alaba International Market.

He said, “Don’t become popular o, make money. When I started, I was popular but I didn’t have money.

“The money didn’t just come in, I had to do the right thing. As of then, we were depending so much on Alaba International Market. Then we didn’t have Facebook, Instagram and the rest. If you want your song to be popular in Kaduna, you have to go to Kaduna to do a radio interview. You have to be there for people to see you.

“So, when the money started coming was when we put in the hustle and we marketed the brand by doing print interviews like newspapers, magazines; putting your face out there. I mean, there are sometimes people who have good songs and they [fans] don’t even know what you look like.

“I think it is not just about getting popular. But putting your brand out there. Market it, promote it. Let your face be known and the money aspect will come later.”