Ruggedman Reveals 9ice’s Wedding Snub Despite Introducing Him To Ex-Wife

Veteran Nigerian rapper, Michael Ugochukwu Steven, popularly known as Ruggedman, has revealed that despite introducing 9ice to his ex-wife Toni Payne, the singer did not invite him to their wedding.

Naija News reports that the rapper cum activist made this disclosure during an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo.

Ruggedman revealed that 9ice’s ex-wife called him on their wedding day to inform him that 9ice had instructed her not to invite him.

He said, “I introduced 9ice to Toni Payne, but 9ice didn’t invite me to his wedding with her.

“One Saturday morning, I woke up to a call from Toni Payne. She was like, ‘Ahn ahnn! Where are you now?’ I said, ‘Where am I what? I am at home.’ She said they were getting married that day. I asked her why she didn’t tell me, and she said she wanted to, but 9ice said she shouldn’t tell me.”

It would be recalled that it’s been 10 years since 9ice and Toni Payne went their separate ways after the singer accused his wife of having an extramarital affair with Ruggedman.

The issue sparked a sequence of diss tracks between 9ice and Ruggedman, during which the latter refuted the accusations, but the music stars reportedly reconciled and resolved their differences.

Meanwhile, the former wife of Nigerian singer 9ice, Toni Payne, revealed that she had never been heartbroken except 9ice.

However, she disclosed that she does not regret their union as it blessed her with a lovely son.

According to her, there will be fewer heartbreak stories if people in relationships learn to be truthful and avoid deceit.