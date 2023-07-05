Nigerian Rapper, Ruggedman Loses Father

Nigerian rapper cum human rights activist, Michael Ugochukwu Stephens, known professionally as Ruggedman, has lost his father.

Naija News reports that the ‘Eruku’ crooner announced the demise of his father via his Instagram page on Wednesday.

Sharing a dark image with a candle in it, the rapper said he doesn’t know how to feel about the situation.

He wrote: “I dont even know how I feel or what to feel. Rip dad”

Nollywood Actress Cries Out Over Fuel Hike

In other news, Nollywood actress Biola Adebayo has taken to social media to cry out in frustration over the hike in fuel price.

The businesswoman via her Instagram on Tuesday lamented how the hike in fuel price is affecting her business and frustrating her.

According to the thespian, she spends almost two hundred thousand Naira to buy diesel and fuel to run her business in a week yet she struggles to make sales that recover the amount spent in two weeks.

She added that all of these have made her broke and tired.

She wrote: “Honestly, I am tired! My tired is even tired. Doing business in Nigeria can be frustrating. Bought Diesel/petrol for almost 200k in a week without making 200k in 2 weeks or more, not to even talk about other expenses”