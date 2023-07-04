I’m Tired And Broke – Nollywood Actress Cries Out Over Fuel Hike

Nollywood actress Biola Adebayo has taken to social media to cry out in frustration over the hike in fuel price.

The businesswoman via her Instagram on Tuesday lamented how the hike in fuel price is affecting her business and frustrating her.

According to the thespian, she spends almost two hundred thousand Naira to buy diesel and fuel to run her business in a week yet she struggles to make sales that recovers the amount spent in two weeks.

She added that, all of these have made her broke and tired.

“Honestly, I am tired! My tired is even tired. Doing business in Nigeria can be frustrating. Bought Diesel/petrol for almost 200k in a week without making 200k in 2 weeks or more, not to even talk about other expenses.

“God knows I’m tired but I receive the strength of the spirit. The Lord is my strength… To say I’m broke is an understatement but it well,” she said.

Praying for her fans, she wrote, “To everyone going through what I’m going through and even more. God Almighty will strengthen you and bless you. You will never labor in vain by God’s grace.”