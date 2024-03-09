Photos: Identity Of Nollywood Actress, Omoborty’s Fiancé Revealed

Nollywood actress, Biodun Okewo, popularly known as Omoborty, has finally revealed the identity of her fiance.

Naija News reports that the curvy movie star announced news of her engagement in a post via Instagram on Friday but decided to hide the face of the man.

Omoborty shared lovely photos of the engagement and received several congratulatory messages from her fans and colleagues.

Taking to her Instagram page on Saturday, the thespian finally revealed the pictures of the man.

She wrote, “Grateful hearts, united in love. Christ, our rock 🪨 and foundation. God will make all things right in His time. Thanking God for this beautiful journey ahead. 🙏 I will love you forever, ADE MI.”

Meanwhile, Nigerian skitmaker, Abdulgafar Abiola, popularly known as Cute Abiola, has denied having any romantic relationship with Nollywood actress, Biodun Okeowo, popularly known as Omoborty.

Naija News recalls that rumours made the rounds online last year, alleging that Cute Abiola was having a romantic affair with Omoborty, which affected his marriage.

However, addressing the claim in an interview with Nollywood actress, Debbie Shokoya, Cute Abiola said they only made a skit together and were both surprised when the news of the alleged love affair made headlines on some blogs.

According to him, he failed to react to the report at the time to avoid intensifying the issue.