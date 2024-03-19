‘People In Entertainment Industry Are So Vile, Envious And Evil’ – Nollywood Actress, Uche Ogbodo

Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo, has revealed why the Nigerian entertainment industry is dark.

The movie star made this claim amidst an online argument about whether parents would allow their son, who is without a child, to marry a baby mama.

Naija News reports that since the engagement of BBNaija star Queen Atang, some Nollywood stars have been arguing online about baby mama marrying a man without a child.

In the post shared on Instagram, Uche asserted that the entertainment industry is so dark due to vile, envious and evil people that have dominated the space.

She urged her colleagues to be happy for others so that good things can come their way.

Uche Ogbodo added that entertainers should learn to congratulate others for their good fortune and pray for their own grace.

She wrote, “Tufiakwa! This entertainment industry is so Dark cos people in it are so vile, envious, and evil. Happy for somebody so that good things can come to you too nah! Congratulate the person and then pray for your own grace. Mtchewwwwww! What do I know? Shey I dey my own lane. Plenty Questions never fill up a basket! Wishing you have what others have but you don’t want to be good enough to get it.”