Veteran Nollywood Actress, Bukky Wright Makes Nollywood Comeback In ‘Red Circle’

Advertisement

Nollywood actress, Bukky Wright has returned to Nollywood, starring in Nora Awolowo’s Rixel Studios upcoming blockbuster titled, ‘Red Circle’.

Naija News reports that the thespian, who took a break from the film industry for over a decade, got fans and movie enthusiasts excited after an exclusive glimpse into the highly anticipated film was released on Saturday.

‘Red Circle’ is a feature-length film production that combines a fusion of seasoned veterans and current faces. With diverse backgrounds and expertise, each cast member brings a unique dynamic to the cinematic narrative that the studio calls an unforgettable viewing experience.

The movie was directed by Akay Mason, an AMVCA nominee, and Produced by Nora Awolowo. It features Folu Storms, Timini Egbuson, Tobi Bakre, Lateef Adedimeji, Chief Femi Branch, Omowumi Dada, Mike Afolarin, Ruggedy Baba, Debo Macaroni, and more.

Advertisement

The full cast of the upcoming blockbuster includes: