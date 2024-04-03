Iyabo Ojo Gives Update On Health Of Naira Marley’s Former Signee, DJ Splash

Advertisement

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has shared an update on DJ Splash, the former in-house DJ of controversial singer, Naira Marley.

Naija News recall that DJ Splash’s health issue was made public in the wake of Mohbad’s death as Naira Marley was accused of being responsible for the mental health of the young boy.

In a post via Instagram on Wednesday, Iyabo Ojo announced that DJ Splash has fully recovered and expressed gratitude to those who supported him emotionally and financially.

The movie star credited God’s intervention and medical professionals for DJ Splash’s progress while acknowledging the anonymous Instagram page that brought the case to the public.

Advertisement

Iyabo Ojo added that DJ Splash still requires financial assistance, urging people to contribute towards restoring his DJ equipment.

She wrote, “Good morning, my beautiful people. @djsplashgram has fully recovered, we thank God and give him all the glory, and to all the people who supported him in prayers and financially to get back his health, on behalf of him, his family, and myself I say a very big thank you to you to the doctors who treated him, I say thank you, t has not been an easy journey, but we thank God,

“Special thanks once again to @gistloverblog_mediaoutlet for calling my attention to this boy, God bless you loads. My ever-compassionate people, we need your support once again for @djsplashgram

We must help accomplish the good work we started. Please, @djsplashgram needs to get his DJ equipment back.

Advertisement

“Please! Please!! Please!!! let’s help this young boy, Nothing is too small. May God almighty and all merciful bless you and meet you at every point of your needs as you do so Acct: 2123235365 Uba Racheal Aderoju God bless us all.”