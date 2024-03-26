‘He Has Not Committed Any Offense That Is Not Bailable’ – Lawyer Clarifies Why Very Dark Black Man Is Still In Police Custody

The lawyer representing Martins Victor Otse, known socially as Very Dark Black Man, has stated that the tough bail conditions are the reason for his prolonged detention after his arrest on Friday.

Naija News understands that Very Dark Black Man was taken into custody following complaints lodged by certain individuals, now identified by the lawyer as Tonto Dike, Iyabo Ojo, and Samklef.

Tonto Dike claimed in her complaint that she was defamed and falsely accused of co-managing an anonymous blog called Gistlover.

After being called to respond to inquiries raised in the initial petition, Very Dark Black Man insisted that Tonto Dike should be held responsible if anything happened to him.

The lawyer claimed that following their initial defeat, the trio submitted separate petitions to various departments within the Nigerian Police Force.

The lawyer disclosed the requirements for his client’s release, indicating that Very Dark Black Man was mandated to present two Level 15 civil servants as sureties, but encountered a setback when the senior police officer responsible for approving his release was unavailable.

“We are doing everything to perfect his bail conditions. The complainants are faces that have been made known to us. They wrote a similar petition against him last year which took us to Police Force headquarters in January.

“He has not committed any offense that is not bailable. What he is being accused of is a mere insult”, the lawyer said.

Very Dark Black Man, a native of Edo State, achieved celebrity status by initially focusing on criticizing manufacturers who disregarded regulations set by NAFDAC and other regulatory bodies.