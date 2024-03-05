‘I’m A Single Girl’ – Faith Morey Speaks On Snatching Paulo From Iyabo Ojo

Nigerian model cum reality TV star, Faith Morey, has debunked the accusation of having an affair with Nigerian music executive, Paul Okoye, better known as Paulo, the partner of Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo.

Naija News reports that during one of the episodes of Real Housewives of Lagos, RHOL, the show’s host, Dr Romell, accused Faith Morey of trying to snatch Paulo from Iyabo Ojo.

However, in an interview with The Cable, Morey was asked if she had ever spoken with Romell about the accusation and how she felt about it.

In response, the reality TV star said she has never attempted to take Paulo from Iyabo and does not want to.

According to Morey, she had been divorced and single for over eight years and maintained a casual relationship with her ex-husband.

She said, “Well, it is not true. I do not want anybody’s man. You know, I am a single girl. I have been single for the past eight years. I was divorced. Nobody knew that. Unlike other celebrities, that their whole business is online. You know, I am very casual with my ex-husband. I have a great kid to raise. ‘She wants your man’. Then the final episode was, ‘She wants to get close to you’. Like, you can see the pattern. People lie. They cannot keep up with it. He will be alright.”