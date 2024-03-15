My Daughter, Priscilla Does Not Want To Hear Me Talk About Marriage – Iyabo Ojo

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has disclosed she would love her daughter, Priscilla, to marry at a young age but the latter does not want to hear issues concerning marriage.

Naija News reports that the movie star made this known during the 23rd birthday party of her daughter on Wednesday night.

According to Iyabo, her daughter is very hardworking and she is already ahead of everything she had wanted her to achieve before getting married.

The thespian said she is looking forward to her daughter’s wedding and having children because she had done well for herself both career and business-wise.

However, Priscilla always avoids questions about marriage and she is not the type of mother that put her children under pressure.

She said, “I’m looking forward to her beautiful wedding day, having babies, I just wish her all the best and I love her. One good thing about Priscilla is that she’s very hardworking and she started at a very slow pace, and I know it’s an age thing but now when I tell her ‘Priscilla you need to…’ she’s already ahead of everything I even want to talk to her about. And for me, I’ve always said don’t take away the ‘hood’ from the child, allow the child to grow and be themselves.

“I don’t like to put my children under any pressure at all so I allow them to be them. She’s doing well, she’s a brand influencer, she is gradually going back into acting, she runs her business, her clothing line, her bag line, so she’s doing good, she’s there. The only thing I’m waiting for now that she doesn’t want to hear me talk about is marriage.

“I had Priscilla when I was her age, 23, and I reminded her but she was like ‘Mummy that was your time, everybody is different’. I was like ‘You’re a graduate, you have a successful business, you’re doing fine’, she’s like ‘Mum, please! No rushing’.”