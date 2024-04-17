‘Step In Before Things Get Messy’ – Iyabo Ojo Begs Sanwo-Olu, Security Over Mohbad Mother’s Safety

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has raised alarm over the safety of Abosede, the mother of the late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, known professionally as Mohbad.

Naija News reports that the movie star called on the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and security agencies to intervene before things get messy.

Iyabo Ojo said Mohbad’s mother has been subjected to harassment, stalking and bullying, which should not be allowed, especially for someone still mourning her son.

The thespian added that every Nigerian is allowed to feel safe in the confines of their homes, but Mohbad’s mother’s situation has been different.

She wrote, “I received a distress call from Mama Mohbad in the earlier hours of today concerning her safety, and this brought a lot of sadness to my heart, even though i have tried to step aside from #justiceformohbad ….. i can’t ignore this cry for help, i feel it is high time the right authorities waged in on this matter before things begin to get messy, ,if it’s not already getting out of hands…..

“I believe we have laws in this country, and i believe every Nigerian is allowed to feel safe in the confines of their own homes. To our able Governor Babajide Sanwolu sir, Nigeria police force, @adejobimuyiwa, and all the concerned citizens…. please this has to stop, this woman lost her dear son and i feel it is only fair we allow her mourn her son in peace and not in pieces, Mohbad has still not been buried, that alone is traumatizing enough, and now stalking, harassment, bullying and dehumanizing Mohbad’s mother should not be allowed. This has got to stop”