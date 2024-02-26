You Must Bring All Your Evidence By Force By Fire – Iyabo Ojo Knocks Lizzy Anjorin For Failing To Appear In Court

Controversial actress and entrepreneur, Iyabo Ojo, has berated her colleague, Lizzy Anjorin, for failing to attend their court hearing.

Speaking via her Instagram page, Ojo disclosed that Anjorin refused to show up at the hearing despite claiming that she possessed the required evidence.

She said that the court later adjourned the case till April 10th.

The actress stated that the court would issue another order to Anjorin.

She reminded her colleague that the new order would be prominently displayed to ensure that she remembers the hearing date.

Iyabo said: “April 10th is around the corner……. The court will be serving you once again, Liz, and this time, the court has given the order for it to be pasted everywhere on your wall if you don’t accept it ……. This court se, we must go and you must bring all your evidence by force by fire.”

Naija News reports that both thespians have been at each other’s throats for some time now.

The duo have consistently displayed their grievances publicly towards each other.

Recall that Iyabo Ojo had shared a video where she was mimicking and mocking Lizzy Anjorin humorously.

Anjorin, who was offended by Ojo’s action, revealed some intimate details about the artiste, accusing her of promiscuity.

Ojo subsequently threatened legal action against Lizzy, demanding a public apology or risk paying N500 million for her libellous publication.