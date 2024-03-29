‘Some OGs In Music Industry Are Blackmailing And Boycotting Me’ – Singer, Oxlade Cries Out

Advertisement

Nigerian Singer, Ikuforiji Olaitan, popularly known as Oxlade, has cried out that he is currently being blacklisted in the Nigerian music industry.

Naija News reports that the singer recounted his ordeal in a recent freestyle on Glitch Africa.

According to Oxlade, some of his colleagues copying his musical style are backbiting him.

He added some gatekeepers are boycotting him, while some of his senior colleagues are also blackmailing him.

He said, “Many boys don dey sound like me and still many boys don dey backbit me. Why me?

“Some gatekeepers don dey boycott me. Some OGs don dey blackmail me.”

Meanwhile, Oxlade, has opened up on losing endorsement deals worth over N400 million after his sex tape got leaked online.

Naija News recalls that Oxlade’s sex tape with an unidentified lady was leaked from Snapchat in February 2022, which caused outrage at the time.

In an interview with Afrobeats Intelligence Podcast, Oxlade disclosed that he was being blackmailed with the video before it got leaked.

According to the singer, he felt relieved after the sex tape leaked online because he was tired of the blackmailer using it to extort money from him.

