How I Lost N400 Million Endorsement Deals Over S3x Tape Scandal – Oxlade

Nigerian singer, Ikuforiji Olaitan, popularly known as Oxlade, has opened up on losing endorsement deals worth over N400 million after his sex tape got leaked online.

Naija News recalls that Oxlade’s sex tape with an unidentified lady was leaked from Snapchat in February 2022, which caused outrage at the time.

In an interview with Afrobeats Intelligence Podcast, Oxlade disclosed that he was being blackmailed with the video before it got leaked.

According to the singer, he felt relieved after the sex tape leaked online because he was tired of the blackmailer using it to extort money from him.

He, however, admitted that the scandal affected his family and his mental health as well as his brand.

Oxlade said that the scandal pushed him into a dark phase, adding he had to also go in for rehab in the UK.

Meanwhile, Nigerian Singer, Oludipe Oluwasanmi David, popularly known as Spyro, has revealed that he was pained when his colleagues, Fireboy DML and Oxlade became successful in their music careers before him.

He recounted how he was unhappy when his junior colleagues gained stardom before him despite paying blogs to promote his music.

He, however, stated that he did not know that God was using his delayed success to teach him that it was not by talent but by grace.

The singer shared his grass to grace story while featuring as a guest in the latest episode of the Tea With Tay podcast.