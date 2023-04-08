Nollywood Actor, Yemi Solade Opens Up On Battling Depression, Shares Cryptic Posts

Veteran Nollywood actor, Yemi Solade, has opened up on battling depression as he shares cryptic posts on his social media page.

Naija News reports that the thespian made this known via his Instagram page on Saturday morning, April 8, 2023.

Solade shared a photo of himself covering his face and saying he is depressed, however, he failed to expatiate and reveal the cause of the problem.

In a subsequent post, the actor said to live and survive in Nigeria, one must belong to ‘the cult’ and it is a real fact.

He wrote: “Nigeria, to live and survive in it, one must belong to a cult. it is real”

Reacting to the posts, his colleagues and fans stormed the comment section asking him to stay strong.

