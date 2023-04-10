What Delta Govt Said About Deporting Female Anambra Beggar

The Delta State government has warned against politicizing issues as it also denied deporting a female beggar back to Anambra State.

A statement on Sunday from the Delta State government also denied any form of wrongdoing on the part of the governor, Ifeanyi Okowa.

The statement released by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika explained that it was discovered the beggar, a 32-year-old Ogochukwu Nwabude, who always clutched a baby, stayed at the Inter Bau Roundabout on the Asaba-Okpanam Road, for about two weeks begging for alms.

However, a closer examination of her situation shows she’s mentally stable and just in need of financial help.

Based on this, Ifeajika explained that the Delta State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development gave assistance and thereafter handed her over to its counterpart in Anambra State.

“After observing her for a period, it was revealed that she was stable and of sound mind, but needed financial help.

“And moved by her need, and as with standard procedure in handling such matters, the ministry gave her some assistance, especially as she was with a baby.

“Thereafter, it returned her to its counterpart Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development in Anambra for necessary support,” he explained.

Response From Anambra

Ifeajika explained that the measure was executed in good faith and is a routine activity among states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

He said the Anambra State government acknowledged the action with gratitude.

“The Anambra State Government was grateful to its Delta counterpart for the effort and promptly began the process of assistance to the woman.”

“The Delta government acted in good faith and within the ambit of regulations, which the Anambra State Government acknowledged with gratitude,” he stated.

Ifeajika added, “It is necessary to state that other states in the country had returned some of our citizens to us at different times and still do.

“It is a normal routine that should not be politicised because it bothers on serious humanitarian service.

“What the Delta government did was the routine procedure in rehabilitating persons of that nature and it is the standard practice among states in the country.

“We provided her with some assistance and returned her to her state of origin to ensure that she is properly re-integrated into society.”