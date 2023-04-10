Ashleigh Plumptre Says Super Falcons Will Cause Upsets In 2023 World Cup

The Leicester City defender Ashleigh Plumptre believes the Super Falcons will cause a couple of upsets at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2023.

Ashleigh Plumptre, who is one of the brightest defenders in the Super Falcons of Nigeria camp, made her senior Nigeria debut in February 2022.

In an interview with NFF TV, Plumptre who admitted that her team is preparing very hard for the 32 teams’ competition in Australia and New Zealand this summer, noted that her team is equal to the task.

Naija News has reported that the coach of the Super Falcons Randy Waldrum has admitted that his team’s group, Group B, is the hardest in the forthcoming Women’s World Cup.

Nigeria is in the group alongside the tournament’s co-hosts Australia, the reigning Olympic champions Canada, and the Republic of Ireland.

“Obviously we’ve got our eyes set on the summer but right now we’re trying to just put little details into practice and make sure that come the summer the team is ready to perform”, Ashleigh Plumptre said.

“Yeah we know we’re obviously against really good competition, we definitely can’t look past that. Pressure is on the likes of Canada and Australia and I know we have some amazing talent in this team, so we’re going to put in some good performances and I think we can cause some couple of upsets.”

On Tuesday, April 11, the Super Falcons will take on one of the 2023 Women’s World Cup host, New Zealand in their second pre-World Cup game in April.

Naija News has reported that Nigeria’s women’s team defeated Haiti 2-1 in a pre-World Cup friendly on Tuesday, April 4.